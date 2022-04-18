Trump posts angry anti-endorsement for Arizona AG who refused to help change election results

Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich earned an angry anti-endorsement from former President Donald Trump as he attempts to run for U.S. Senate in Arizona.

Brnovich did not intervene to stop the 2020 election win for President Joe Biden in Arizona, which became one of the top two states that led to Trump's crushing defeat. According to a top GOP leader, Brnovich was “nowhere to be found. It's a huge problem to Trump because his election loss was due to 'massive crime,'" as Phoenix's KTAR reported in May 2021.

"The lackluster Attorney General of Arizona, Mark Brnovich, has to get on the ball and catch up with the great Republican patriots in the Arizona State Senate,” Trump ranted in the 2021 statement. “Arizona was a big part and Brnovich must put himself in gear, or no Arizona Republican will vote for him in the upcoming elections. They will never forget and neither will the great patriots of our nation."

Now, Brnovich's resistance to manufacture evidence of voter fraud or somehow nullify the election means that his political career is facing its biggest challenge yet: Trump himself.

"Attorney General Brnovich of Arizona was given massive information on the fraud and so-called 'irregularities' that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election," said Trump in a statement emailed to the press. "Many people said that he would do nothing about it because that just seems to be the way he is. I felt differently because the numbers and sheer amount of crime committed is so compelling, irrefutable, and determinative — the election result would have been entirely different."

There continues to be no evidence of widespread fraud such that the 2020 election results would be changed. Irregularities discovered by Trump-supporting "audit" company found that Trump actually had fewer votes than was counted.

Trump put Brnovich between a rock and a hard place because he was risking his further political career by refusing to step into the 2020 election results. If he did, however, he would be manufacturing fraud.

Since then, Brnovich has desperately been trying to get back into the good graces of Trump World. In January, he sent out a fundraising letter with a picture of himself and Trump, saying, “DON’T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO BE ON TRUMP’S TEAM!” He also announced that same day that he would not investigate the fake electors who fraudulently used the seal of the state of Arizona on the false documents.

According to Trump's non-endorsement, Brnovich "wants to be politically correct. Because of the amount of time that it took him to do the report, which was endless, his poll numbers have been rapidly sinking. Now, people are upset with the fact that while he states the problem, he seems to be doing nothing about it— he doesn't give the answers."

Trump goes on to say that the United States is "going to hell," in part because Russia is attacking Ukraine.

See the full statement below: