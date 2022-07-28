It's 'game over for Trump' if DOJ gets Mark Meadows to testify: CNN legal expert

Ryan Goodman, a professor at New York University's School of Law, said that we will know former President Donald Trump is in real trouble if the United States Department of Justice ever subpoenas former chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify.

During an interview with host John Berman, Goodman was asked what development in the Department of Justice's investigation of the January 6th Capitol riots would signal real trouble for Trump.

"I think the top of the list for me would probably be Mark Meadows," he said. "At this point I would think this is maybe game over time because he has a great deal of criminal exposure. If they called him in and we know about it, it may be that there would be a deal going on and they immunized him."

Berman then asked Goodman to clarify what he meant by "game over."

"Game over for Donald Trump," he replied. "Because that would really mean that they had a bigger witness than anybody we have otherwise seen."

Goodman also touched on news that the DOJ has obtained a search warrant for the phone of notorious Trump attorney John Eastman, who authored his strategy to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"Eastman is outside the Justice Department and worked hand in glove with Trump," he said. "If they're going after Eastman and he is in their target sight, it's hard to imagine that doesn't implicate Trump himself."

