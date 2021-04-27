'I think he's crazy': GOP strategist issues warning to Kevin McCarthy for continuing to trust Trump
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday, Republican campaign strategist Susan Del Percio called House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CSA) "crazy" for putting his trust in Donald Trump, saying the former president doesn't give a damn about the GOP and is only looking at for himself -- and McCarthy should know that by now.

Speaking with hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski about McCarthy's recent defense of Trump on Fox News, Del Percio claimed McCarthy's attachment to Trump is putting the GOP's hopes of reclaiming the House in 2022 at risk.

According to the GOP strategist, Republicans should be following the lead of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

"Let's not forget, that moment on January the 6th, Kevin McCarthy could have chosen to leave. and he did for a second. and then he retreated," Del Percio recalled. "And that kind of fear is exactly what Donald Trump feeds upon. And if Kevin McCarthy thinks that Donald Trump will actually support him in any future leadership role, I think he's crazy, because Donald Trump knows exactly what Kevin McCarthy is -- he's not going to back him."

"And when he starts looking at what happens in 2022, yes, there's a good chance that Republicans would take back the House, except for Donald Trump," she continued. "Look at Georgia. We're talking about a lot of swing states that the Republicans did hold in 2020, but may not be able to hold in 2022, based on Donald Trump, him endorsing more extreme right candidates in primaries, who can win [the primary] and can't win back the district. This is a problem that Kevin McCarthy faces."

