Trump blasts GOP leader: ‘Anything Mitch McConnell wants is bad’

While Democrats spent Wednesday celebrating after the final primary campaigns, former Republican President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

"A grueling primary season riven by Republican infighting and the interventions of former President Donald J. Trump finally ended on Tuesday with a slate of G.O.P. candidates that has raised Democratic hopes of preserving Senate control and a political atmosphere that has changed strikingly over the past six months," The New York Times reported. "The final day of primaries put an exclamation point on the season when Republican voters in New Hampshire nominated Don Bolduc, a retired general and Trump-style candidate who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election, to take on Senator Maggie Hassan, previously seen as one of the most vulnerable incumbents."

While Democrats viewed Bolduc as easier to beat, Trump praised his victory, taking to Truth Social to brag the "'Trumpiest' people all won in New Hampshire last night."

With the primaries over, Trump turned his attention to the one remaining Senate race where a mainstream Republican is facing off against a MAGA election denier in the general election.

"Mitch McConnell is working all out to help the absolutely horrible senator from the great state of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski, rather than fighting for, and helping to finance, the wonderful and very talented Kelly Tshibaka," Trump complained. "Murkowski killed everything good for Alaska, including ANWR, a project which would have changed the course of our entire country."

"Anything Mitch McConnell wants is bad, especially Lisa Murkowski," Trump argued, urging his supporters to back Tshibaka.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Shocking' new book claims Trump offered West Bank to Jordan’s King Abdullah II