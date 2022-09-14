'Shocking' new book claims Trump offered West Bank to Jordan’s King Abdullah II

Former President Donald Trump caused panic when he offered to give away one of the most contested pieces of land in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported, "President Trump once offered what he considered 'a great deal' to Jordan’s King Abdullah II: control of the West Bank, whose Palestinian population long sought to topple the monarchy. 'I thought I was having a heart attack,' Abdullah II recalled to an American friend in 2018, according to a new book on the Trump presidency being published next week. 'I couldn’t breathe. I was bent doubled-over.'"

The book also documents Trump's difficulties with his own cabinet.

"Several top officials 'were on the verge of quitting en masse,' according to the book, citing an October 2018 message Kirstjen Nielsen, the homeland security secretary, wrote to a top aide over the encrypted app Signal," the newspaper reported. "Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke 'all' wanted to quit, Nielsen wrote, according to the book."

The book also details Trump's efforts to punish his perceived enemies, including CNN, Jeff Bezos, James Clapper, John Brennan, and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Let’s just cancel it,” Trump reportedly told Nielsen.

