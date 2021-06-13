Justice Department secretly sought phone records of counsel Don McGahn and his wife in 2018: NYT

According to a report from the New York Times, former White House Counsel Don McGahn was informed last month that the Justice Department sought his phone records, and those of his wife, back in 2018.

Coming on the heels of revelations that Donald Trump's administration subpoenaed Apple for information on two Democratic lawmakers while searching for leaks, the Times is reporting that McGahn was also targeted.

According to the Times, "Apple told Donald F. McGahn II, the White House counsel to former President Donald J. Trump, last month that the Justice Department had subpoenaed information about an account that belonged to him in February 2018, and that the government barred the company from telling him at the time, according to two people briefed on the matter."

The report continues, "Mr. McGahn's wife received a similar notice from Apple, said one of the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter," before adding, "It is not clear what F.B.I. agents were scrutinizing, nor whether Mr. McGahn was their specific focus. In investigations, agents sometimes compile a large list of phone numbers and email addresses that were in contact with a subject, and seek to identify all those people by using subpoenas to communications companies for any account information like names, computer addresses and credit card numbers associated with them."

