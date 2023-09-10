Trump greeted in Iowa with 'Where's Melania?' banner highlighting wife's absence: report

Donald Trump on Saturday reportedly arrived at an Iowa football game where a banner calling into question the former president's marriage had been flown overhead.

This isn't the first time someone has inquired about why Melania has been absent amid Trump's troubles with the law. Nearly a month ago, former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Donald Trump's family hasn't been with him during the criminal cases he's facing, and that could be because they are sick of him.

Now, that message has taken to the skies, according to Business Insider's reporting.

"In advance of Saturday's Cy-Hawk football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones, politics was in the air. Literally," according to the report. "With former President Donald Trump set to attend the game, a 'Where's Melania?' banner inquiring about the whereabouts of former first lady Melania Trump was flown above the Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa."

It continues:

"Melania Trump has been virtually absent from the campaign trail, instead remaining in Florida with the couple's son, Barron Trump. The former first lady firmly backs her husband's 2024 campaign but, according to The New York Times, has kept a low profile due to feelings of betrayal from an array of friends, aides, and family members during her time in the White House."

