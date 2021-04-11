'Way past time for the straitjacket': Trump ridiculed for RNC fundraiser speech meltdown
Photo via Saul Loeb/AFP

According to reports from both Politico and the Daily Beast, former president Donald Trump went far off his prepared remarks at an RNC fundraiser on Saturday, spewing obscenities and attacking members of his own party while continuing to complain about the 2020 election having been stolen from him.

As the Daily Beast reported, "Predictably, Trump at times veered wildly off-script from his prewritten speech, the text of which was reviewed by The Daily Beast earlier in the day. While at the private event, he inveighed against Republican, Democratic, and celebrity enemies, and again denounced the 2020 presidential election outcome as 'bullshit,' according to those in the audience."

Additionally, Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) -- calling him a "son of a bitch" -- and complained about former Vice President Mike Pence.

Commenters on Twitter were quick to point out that the former president is back to his habit of giving rambling and incoherent speeches.

