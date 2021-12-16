'We brought it back very quickly!' Trump takes credit for purportedly rescuing Christmas in Newsmax interview

In an interview that aired on Thursday, former President Donald Trump took credit for purportedly rescuing Christmas.

While being interviewed by Newsmax's Mike Huckabee, Trump falsely claimed that Americans were afraid to say "Merry Christmas" before his presidency, but that his presidency gave them the strength to muster up the courage to say the words in public again.

"We went through a long period where people quit saying Merry Christmas," Huckabee said, without citing any evidence that Americans had ever quit saying "Merry Christmas." "You deliberately changed that!"



"It was embarrassing for stores to say 'Merry Christmas,' you'd see these big chains, they want your money but they don't want to say 'Merry Christmas,'" Trump said of the purportedly dark era that preceded his four years in the White House. "They'd use reds, they'd use whites and snow but they wouldn't say Christmas!"

Trump then bragged that "when I started campaigning, I said, 'You're going to say Merry Christmas again,' and now people are saying it."

In conclusion, Trump said of Christmas that "we brought it back very quickly!"

