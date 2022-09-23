Michael Cohen details a piece in Letitia James' case being ignored — and it could result in a Trump obstruction charge
There is a piece of the civil lawsuit against the Trump Organization by New York Attorney General Letitia James that is falling by the wayside in the discussion about Donald Trump's legal problems.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Friday, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen noted that there were subpoenas sent to Trump about classified documents he said that he didn't have.

"There were subpoenas sent to the Trump Organization, to Donald, regarding these classified documents and he said, 'we don't have any.' And they served him with a complaint," Cohen recalled. "This is all in her documents. He of course opposes it, and they lose. The Trump organization lose. So then he appeals it. Delay, delay, delay. So he appeals it. He loses again. Takes it to the Supreme Court. Delay, delay, delay. And he loses again."

Wallace explained that's what opened up the financial information from the Trump Org. accounting firm Mazars USA.

"So, this what happens: he is obligated to turnover the financial records. Does he in? No," Cohen continued. "And he complains there is no more documents for us to present. The FBI raid finds a box of financial documents exactly responsive to the subpoena. He now has an Obstruction of Justice case as well. Another."

Wallace asked if that was the reason he was fighting the document case so hard, which Cohen said was likely but it's also about many other things.

"He believes that by doing this he will be able to delay it long enough that the November -- the midterm elections will change. And in fact, what they will do, he will try to exert pressure over the Republican Party to get the people to do what he wants," Cohen said.

