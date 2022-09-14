‘DOJ, if you’re listening’: MAGA conspiracy to commit election fraud laid out on MSNBC

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace hoped officials at the Department of Justice were watching her Wednesday edition of "Deadline: White House" as a NBC News reporter explained a conspiracy among election denying GOP candidates for secretary of state.
Wallace, who was a top White House official in the George W. Bush administration before her journalism career, reported on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claiming the FBI seized his phone at a Hardee's drive-thru and asked him about GOP Colorado elections clerk Tina Peters, who pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges stemming from her acting election conspiracies.
Wallace interviewed NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard about his reporting on election-denying GOP hopefuls.
"These folks are in contact with one another," Hillyard reported.
"Mike Lindell, Tina Peters, Mark Finchem, who is the secretary of state candidate in Arizona, Jim Marchant, the secretary of state candidate in Nevada, these folks are all in touch," he reported.
"I talked with Jim Marchant, that candidate, election denier in Nevada and he told me they feel like it's important to work in conjunction with one another — along with Kristina Karamo in Michigan — to be on the same page about what their next steps are, because they intend to all be in office," he reported. "There's a very decent chance that these folks could be there."
"So while tina peters may be on the line of facing DOJ prosecution, we don't know what happens to Mike Lindell next and we're two months away from some of these individuals, who are facing the DOJ investigation, potentially being in office at the same time.
"DOJ if you're listening, Vaughn just laid out a criminal conspiracy to commit election fraud," Wallace said.
