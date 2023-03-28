Trump attorney expects Mike Pence appeal to Supreme Court after order to testify about Jan. 6
Jesse Binnall, an election fraud lawyer for Donald Trump, expects former Vice President Mike Pence to take his case all the way to the Supreme Court after a court ordered him to testify in special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation.

The Trump attorney told Newsmax that he was not very concerned about a federal court's ruling that said Pence must testify about conversations he had with Trump prior to attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

"This right now is just a trial court decision," Binnall asserted. "And the trial court decisions are reviewable by the Court of Appeals, the Federal Court of Appeals in DC, that's the DC circuit."

"And then ultimately an important question of privilege on something like this is gonna be decided very possibly by the Supreme Court of the United States," he added.

Binnall called the decision "wrong" even though he had not yet read it.

"And it's important that we actually haven't gotten to read the entire opinion; it's just reporting on what the opinion says since it's under seal," he explained. "But I think it's wrong and I think there's both issues with presidential executive privilege."

