Katrina hero Honoré rains hell on military officers who agreed with Trump that the election was stolen

Appearing on MSNBC early New Year's Day, retired Lt. General Russel Honoré -- who headed up the recovery efforts after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 -- blasted retired military officials who signed a letter where they agreed with former president Donald Trump that the election was stolen.

Speaking with host Lindsey Reiser, Honoré was asked about a Washington Post op-ed from three retired generals who warned that they fear military officials may help Trump if he attempts to overturn the 2024 presidential election results if he loses again.

That led the retired general to lash out.

"Some of your former colleagues continue to warn the U.S. military could instigate another insurrection after the 2024 presidential election," Reiser prompted. "[Retired General] Paul Eden on the show with us previously told NPR he's concerned about the 124 retired generals and admirals who signed a letter contesting the 2020 election. Do you share these concerns?"

"Well, I am somewhat concerned that many senior officers would contest an election that was thoroughly vetted by federal judges from across the country and approved by governors in their role in leading the states," the former military man replied. "I am appalled by the fact that they would join in such a movement. The fact that that is what they believe, their ability to act on it, while it's possible, is not probable."

"What we have to do is make sure, as we approach events like 1/6 and the anniversary of 1/6, or the commemoration of 1/6, I must say, there can be no gaps," he continued. "We must have the National Guard on standby and federal police on standby and the government needs to make sure that they don't have to be invited to come protect the Capitol. And that is the attitude that too many took on 1/6; they needed to be asked for help to come save our democracy. There's a crying damn shame."

