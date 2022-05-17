Secret Service feared Trump would be targeted by 'milkshake' attack during UK trip: documents
New Secret Service documents obtained by The Daily Dot show that agents charged with protecting former President Donald Trump feared that he would have a milkshake hurled at him during a 2019 trip to the United Kingdom.

Ahead of the trip, anti-fascists activists in the U.K. started a campaign called "Splash the Fash" that targeted far-right political figures such as Trump ally Nigel Farage with milkshakes.

To protect the then-president from the threat of getting pelted by a delicious summer treat, the Secret Service monitored social media accounts that fantasized about dousing him with milkshakes.

"We’ll have to keep an eye on SplashThe[Fash],” one Secret Service official wrote in a message obtained by The Daily Dot. “I’m sure it will get a lot of attention. I’ll pass it along to the person monitoring the trips.”

The official added that they would "not waste a milkshake" by using it to attack Trump.

At other points, the agents acknowledged that it would be very hard for them to contain all potential milkshakes that could potentially be lobbed at the president.

“At some point on this trip, one of the 4 of us is getting 'Milkshaked,'" one person in the Presidential Protective Division wrote in another message obtained by The Daily Dot.

