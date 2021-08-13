'Shouldn't you be in jail by now?': Trump smacked down over 'DO YOU MISS ME YET?' rant

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Former president Donald Trump kicked off his Friday morning by listing off the world's ills and then asking Americans: "DO YOU MISS ME YET?"
In a statement issued through spokesperson Liz Harrington's Twitter account -- because the one-term president is banned from the social media platform, Trump wrote: "Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, Crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world—DO YOU MISS ME YET?"
As one critic of Trump was quick to point out, "600,000 dead Americans could not be reached for comment."
That seemed to be the Twitter consensus as you can see below:
