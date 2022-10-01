'Thinly-veiled incitement to violence and overt racism': Trump's Truth Social post sparks outrage

Donald Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter "due to the risk of further incitement of violence," but on Friday night took his social media approach to his Truth Social website.

Trump accused Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell of having a "death wish" after a government shutdown was averted.

"Must immediately seek help and advise (sic0 from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!" he said of Elaine Chow, who served in his cabinet for four years as Secretary of Transportation.

Trump's post generated outrage online.

"Nothing to see here," conservative lawyer George Conway tweeted. "Just a former president of the United States seeking to incite violence against the minority leader of the United States Senate and launching a racist verbal attack on the leader's wife."

Former federal prosecutor Shanlon Wu wrote, "Donald Trump using blatant racist tactics in his desperate attacks on McConnell by trying to ridicule Asian American former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chow's name calling her 'Coco Chow' — [McConnell] and [GOP] should call him out and reject his racist hate — will they do it?"

"Hardly shocking that Trump would threaten Mitch McConnell by capitalizing the words 'death wish' — dog whistle invitation to Trump's extremist supporters — same Trump who believed his own VP Pence deserved to be lynched by the angry Jan. 6 mob Trump incited to violence," Wu added.

Janai Nelson, the president of the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, wrote, "I double dare all major media outlets to call this what it is: thinly-veiled incitement to violence and overt racism."

Podcaster Fred Wellman said, "Elaine Chao was Trump’s Secretary of Transportation for 4 years and he just called her the ridiculously racist nickname 'Coco Chow.' Yes…you are a racist if you still support this broken *sshole."

Jonah Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, wrote, "Look, I think the gross bigotry, stupidity, dishonesty, and demagoguery of this is obvious on so many levels and I’m embarrassed for the country. But, because no one else will, I feel I have to point out he also misspelled advice."



