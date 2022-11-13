Trump snaps at Mitch McConnell and launches another racist attack at his wife

After going silent for almost 24 hours as he attended the wedding of his youngest daughter Tiffany, Donald Trump was back on his faltering Truth Social to continue his attacks on Republicans who are accusing him of being the cause for the failed "Red Wave" on Tuesday.
With the Senate now firmly in control of the Democrats after Trump-endorsed candidates Blake Masters of Arizona and Nevada's Adam Laxalt both lost, Trump tried to pin blame on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and then added on a racist attack on his wife, Elaine Chao.
On Sunday, the former president began his attack with, "It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault."
He then added, "Spending money to defeat great Republican candidates instead of backing Blake Masters and others was a big mistake. Giving 4 Trillion Dollars to the Radical Left for the Green New Deal, not Infrastructure, was an even bigger mistake. He blew the Midterms, and everyone despises him and his otherwise lovely wife, Coco Chow!"
