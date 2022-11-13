Trump snaps at Mitch McConnell and launches another racist attack at his wife

In the sketch, Strong as Lake appears in a segment of "Fox & Friends" to answer questions about her run in the midterms, and flip flops between blaming Democracy for her loss, if she does in fact lose, and thanking Democracy for helping her win if that ends up being the unlikely outcome.

"Nearly every candidate Trump backed lost this week, except for one" says SNL's Mikey Day as Fox host, Steve Doocy, kicking it over to Strong as Lake.

"Greeting from Arizona, where the average age and temperature is 95," Strong says.

"Thanks for being here during what must be a very stressful time," says Bowen Yang as Fox host Brian Kilmeade.

"Hey, my campaign isn't dead yet," Strong says. "Even though my camera filter makes it look like I'm in heaven."

"Now, Kari, this seemed like a race you'd easily win, yet it's been a real nailbiter," says Heidi Gardner as Fox host Ainsley Earhardt. "You and your opponent are currently neck and neck."

"That is because the Maricopa County officials are incompetent," Strong says. "And it's my belief that the election is rigged and the results should be thrown out."

When the hosts break away to read off new numbers coming in, Strong's Lake changes her tune based on whether or not they're in her favor.

"I am 100 percent confident that I am going to win this election," Strong says. "And I won't stop fighting until every vote is counted and then some votes are taken away. Because who do Arizonans want leading them? Katie Hobbs, who's hiding in a basement? Or me, Kari Lake, who lives right here in this beautiful pool of vaseline. And who's out there every day at CVS asking Black customers if they work here."

"Well we are rooting for you, Kari. We know the votes will go your way," says Day as Doocy.

"Well if they don't, I'll burn Arizona to the ground," Strong says in closing.

As of Sunday morning, Lake is still dragging behind in her race at 49.3% to Katie Hobbs' 50.7%.

Watch the sketch here: