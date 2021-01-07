‘Domestic terrorists’ who attacked capitol should be on FBI no-fly list: Homeland Security Committee

Trump supporters from across the country for Wednesday's insurrection at the U.S. Capitol may have a harder time returning home if the House Homeland Security Committee gets its way.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the chair of the committee, called for the insurrectionists to be placed on America's No-Fly List.



"Given the heinous domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol yesterday, I am urging the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to use their authorities to add the names of all identified individuals involved in the attack to the federal No-Fly List and keep them off planes," Thompson said.

"This should include all individuals identified as having entered the Capitol building -- an intrusion which threatened the safety of Members of Congress and staff and served as an attack on our nation," he explained. "We already saw reports of 'unruly mobs' in the air on the way to Washington, D.C. It does not take much imagination to envision how they might act out on their way out of D.C. if allowed to fly unfettered."

"This is an action that TSA and the FBI, by law, are able to take but, to my knowledge, have not yet taken. Alleged perpetrators of a domestic terrorist attack who have been identified by the FBI should be held accountable," Thompson said.