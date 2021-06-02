Trump killed his blog because he was so upset no one was reading it: Bulwark editor Charlie Sykes

Conservative political commentator and long-time Milwaukee radio host Charlie Sykes.
Raw Story broke the news that former President Donald Trump killed his blog Tuesday night without much of an announcement. It was just 29 days that the ex-president's rantings and ravings existed on his "From the Desk of Donald Trump" page on the website. Bulwark editor-in-chief Charlie Sykes thinks it's because he couldn't handle the lack of interest in the page.
Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday, Sykes ridiculed the decision, tying it to Trump's insecurity.
"Could I mention the contrast of what you talk about -- having a moment of contrast today where you have the successes of the Biden administration where the economy is coming back, you have the needles in the arms, and down in the Orange Versailles in Mar-a-Lago the president canceled — has just canceled — his blog because apparently, he was so upset that he was mocked because no one was reading it. So. it's a moment."
The comes came after Wallace cited outstanding poll numbers for President Joe Biden and the work he's done to deliver a COVID-19 stimulus, deliver vaccines across the country, reopen the country and rebuild the economy.
"I would say this," Sykes continued. "Despite the good news that you have mentioned, it is still early. There are advantages that Republicans are counting on including, reapportionment and some things that I think that the Democrats need to keep an eye on. There are some challenges coming for the Biden administration. Keeping inflation in check. Whether we're going to see a continued uptick in crime, particularly urban murder rates. I certainly would caution Democrats not to underestimate the impact of the defund the police issue in swing districts."
He agreed with White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who noted that the way that they'll succeed is by showing Americans results.
Wallace warned that it's only possible to succeed from Biden's successes if the GOP isn't "cheating" by rigging the rules against Democrats with the voter suppression bills across the country.
A QAnon adherent who claims she can time travel is whipping up her thousands of followers to carry out a plot to oust elected officials in the U.S. and replace them with QAnon followers, VICE News reports.
After months of building a network of groups in all 50 states, Terpsichore Maras-Lindeman promised her followers that "retribution is coming for what she says was the stolen 2020 election. She also claims Donald Trump will be reinstated into office.
While growing her subscriber base on Twitch, Maras-Lindeman, who streams under the name Tore Says, has raked in tens of thousands of dollars, even convincing her subscriber base to donate over $80,000, so she could buy a new Tesla.
"Maras-Lindeman is part of a growing ecosystem of grifters and hucksters who are leveraging the widespread belief that Trump's election loss was somehow orchestrated by shadowy figures and companies tied to the Democrats," VICE News reports. "This so-called 'Big Lie' has taken hold within the mainstream Republican Party, and fringe figures like Maras-Lindeman have succeeded in carving out a niche that's proving to be highly lucrative."
The 2022 midterm elections haven't even happened, and the Republican Party is already planning a debate defeat for whoever becomes their nominee in 2024.
NBC News reported that RNC president Ronna Romney McDaniel told the Commission on Presidential Debates in a letter that it "no longer provides the fair and impartial forum" that "the American people deserve."
For a party that has evolved to create its own reality instead of facing actual facts, debates don't help them as they show the divide between reality and lies.
"The presidential debates became a contentious topic during the 2020 election," explained NBC News. "Then-President Donald Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19 shortly after the first debate, prompting the commission to convert the second debate to a virtual format, which Trump then refused to participate in."
But even before Trump fell ill, he was complaining about the debate format, particularly townhalls where he couldn't regulate what people said to him publicly.
McDaniel claimed the commission "deprived voters of a meaningful opportunity to hear from the candidates before heading to the polls."
McDaniel doesn't understand the point of a presidential debate when people have already begun casting early ballots. But instead of negotiating with the CPD, McDaniel threw the baby out with the bathwater, indicating they're not interested anymore.
In 2020 Trump tried to change the agreed-upon rules to move up the debates, but he'd already agreed to the terms ahead of time. The 2024 nominee could presumably negotiate earlier debates.
When Trump fell ill with COVID-19 last year, he canceled the town hall-style debate. At that time, the CPD could have continued with the town hall welcoming only Biden and announcing that Trump was given an opportunity to attend. However, they backed down, allowing Trump a friendly audience on Fox News to answer questions from his gushing fans instead.
McDaniel said that in the future, she'd encourage the Republican nominee not to participate in the debate, leaving a vacuum for the Democratic candidate 100 percent access to any stage set for presidential candidates.
Nuclear detonations unleash an astonishing amount of destructive force. But the extreme pressure and temperature that they generate also makes nuclear blasts a cauldron of chemical creation, capable of delivering new and surprising scientific discoveries.
In the 1950s, for instance, scientists examining debris from US hydrogen bomb tests found two new elements, which now occupy numbers 99 and 100 in the periodic table. They named them after prominent nuclear scientists: einsteinium for Albert Einstein, and fermium for Enrico Fermi.
Now, scientists sifting through debris at the site of the first-ever nuclear bomb detonation – held in New Mexico in July 1945 and named the Trinity test – have unearthed a different chemical oddity. In their paper, the researchers report the discovery of a previously unknown type of “quasicrystal" – a crystal formation once thought impossible due to its irregular geometric structure.
What are quasicrystals?
Quasicrystals were first discovered by material scientist Dan Schechtman in 1984, but were initially seen as highly controversial – even impossible – because their unique form is not allowed by the rules defining crystal structures.
Crystals are composed of units that repeat periodically in three dimensions. A good way to think of this is to picture them in two dimensions. You can tile a floor with certain geometric shapes – like squares, triangles and hexagons – because they tessellate, meaning that they can be slotted together in a repeating pattern with no overlaps or gaps. You can't do this with pentagonal or heptagonal tiles. They can't be tessellated, so they'd leave irregular gaps on your floor.
Three dimensional crystal structures adhere to the same rule. The repeating units naturally arrange themselves in a regular pattern – filling up all the available space. A hexagonal arrangement, for instance, is a typical crystal structure.
The general rule is that crystals must have repeating units with 2-fold, 3-fold, 4-fold or 6-fold axes. Here, “fold" means how many times you can rotate the three-dimensional crystal unit so that it looks the same as its starting position – enabling tessellation. The rule means that crystal units with a 5-fold axis (pentagonal) or anything 7-fold and above (heptagonal and beyond) won't tessellate, and therefore cannot exist.
Penrose tiling
This rule held until 1974, when the British mathematical physicist Roger Penrose found a way to cover a two dimensional space like a floor with shapes that do not repeat periodically – a form of tessellation now called “Penrose tiling".
Penrose tiling uses just two shapes: a kite and a dart.
Over 100 types of quasicrystal have been discovered since, though nearly all of them have been produced in the lab. Three exceptions, found within the Khatyrka meteorite in north-eastern Russia, may date back to the beginning of our solar system. And now there's another, which is the oldest existing quasicrystal to have been produced – albeit accidentally – as a result of human activity.
New quasicrystal
The new quasicrystal was found within a glassy material called red trinitite, which the scientists sourced from the site of the 1945 nuclear blast. The trinitite was formed at the moment of the Trinity test's detonation, when the desert sands of New Mexico were thrown up into the air and heated to 8,000°C before raining down as newly synthesised trinitite.
This new quasicrystal is icosahedral – possessing 20 faces – and is structured with 2-fold, 3-fold and 5-fold symmetry axes. This means that there are three specific perspectives of this complex 3D structure that are repeated identically when it's rotated: one is repeated twice, one three times, and the other five times. It's the 5-fold axis – like the two dimensional pentagon we know can't tessellate – that means the sample is a quasicrystal.
It's also a unique sample, because the quasicrystal has silicon, calcium and copper in its composition. The copper, which gives the trinitite its red hue, is likely to have found its way into the quasicrystal via a set of transmission lines that ran close to the site of the bomb test and were vaporised along with the sand upon detonation.
Learning from quasicrystals
Practically, material scientists are exploring the application of quasicrystals to exploit their poor heat conductivity, which is possibly related to their non-periodic structures. They've already been used as coatings in non-stick frying pans, for example. Other suggested applications include LED lights and surgical instruments, but their development is at an early stage.
But if more of these crystallographic and chemical curiosities are found in the debris left behind by nuclear bomb tests, studying their composition could also help scientists understand the ferocious forces at play in the heart of nuclear blasts – a place no scientific instrument has yet measured directly.