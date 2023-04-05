Trump mocks conservative judicial candidate for losing after he didn’t ask for Trump’s endorsement

Tuesday's elections proved to be significant for progressives angry over gun safety and women's freedoms. In Wisconsin, Democratic Party chief Ben Wikler told MSNBC that if Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz won the Supreme Court seat by just one percent, it would be a landslide. With 95 percent reporting, Protasiewicz is winning by 11 percent so far.

According to Donald Trump, however, this has nothing to do with voter turnout or anger over the national Supreme Court's ruling eliminating the landmark Roe v. Wade case. It was because former state Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly didn't want a Trump endorsement.

Trump has spent most of Wednesday on his personal social media website complaining about his recent arrest and arraignment in New York. But he took a momentary break to rage about Kelly.

"Daniel Kelly of Wisconsin just lost his Supreme Court Election," wrote Trump. "He bragged that he won’t seek Trump’s Endorsement, so I didn’t give it—which guaranteed his loss. How foolish is a man that doesn’t seek an Endorsement that would have won him the Election?"

Kelly was tied to the fake electors' scheme that is being investigated by the Justice Department. Kelly gave a speech that's being mocked online as whiny for his concession speech, saying his opponent wasn't worth enough for him to concede to.

Moms Demand Action chief Shannon Watts posted that many of the volunteers of the group running for municipal and county elections in Wisconsin and Illinois won on Tuesday as well.