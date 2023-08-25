'Perfect face': Newsmax host fawns over Trump's mugshot
Eric Bolling appears on CNN (screen grab)

Donald Trump's mugshot stemming from the former president's arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, for an alleged election conspiracy, represents a "perfect face," according to Newsmax host Eric Bolling.

Bolling said on Thursday evening that Trump's face was "perfect" and symbolizes a winning mentality.

"A lot of people were talking, should he, you know, should his smile? Should he, uh, not smile? I think this is the perfect, perfect face," Bolling told his fans. "You know what that face says. You didn't win. The face says, I win, ... it says you don't scare me with these four indictments in five months. Keep them coming, because I'm not backing down."

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump Indictment