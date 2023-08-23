Mugshots start dropping as Trump allies surrender in Georgia racketeering case
Fulton County sheriff's office

The Fulton County sheriff's office released mugshots for two Donald Trump allies charged with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, as two more defendants surrendered to authorities overnight.

Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall and Trump campaign attorney John Eastman were booked Tuesday at the Fulton County Jail and released hours later on bond, $10,000 for Hall and $100,000 for Eastman, reported the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and former Republican Party officials Cathy Latham and David Shafer each surrendered overnight.

Eastman is facing racketeering and eight other charges charges, including conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

“I’m confident that when the law is faithfully applied in this proceeding, all of my codefendants and I will be fully vindicated,” Eastman told reporters outside the jail.

Hall is also charged with violation of the state’s RICO Act, in addition to conspiracy to defraud the state, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer theft and two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud.

He was seen on security footage recorded Jan. 7, 2021, at the Coffee County Board of Elections with other Trump supporters as a forensic data team copied sensitive elections hardware and software.

Latham, the former Coffee County GOP chair, and Shafer, the former Georgia GOP chair, were also charged in that scheme.

Prosecutors say Latham allowed the unauthorized forensics team from SullivanStrickler to examine the Dominion voting equipment and illegally download data, and she even took a selfie with one of the experts.

Latham, who also served as a "fake elector" who cast electoral votes for Trump at the Georgia Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, despite Joe Biden winning by nearly 12,000 votes, was charged with racketeering, impersonating a public officer, forgery in the first degree, false statements and writings, criminal attempt to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Shafer has been charged with racketeering, impersonating a public officer, forgery, false statements and writings and filing false documents.

He filed new court documents Tuesday alleging that campaign attorney Ray Smith, who has also been charged in the case, addressed Latham and other pro-Trump activists on Dec. 14, 2020, and advised them to nominate pro-Trump electors to preserve legal challenges to the vote total in the state.

The former state GOP filed the documents to support his request to remove his Fulton County case to federal court, arguing that he and other Georgia Republicans were acting under the direction of the president and federal officials.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: 'Full of falsehoods': Activist slams Lauren Boebert's attempt to evade defamation case

Trump Impeachment TrialSmartNews