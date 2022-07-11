MSNBC hosts laugh at Trump for being too scared of his own base to mention 'vaccines' but too arrogant not to

MSNBC hosts Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin exchanged a chuckle over former President Donald Trump's rally this weekend in which he confessed that he wasn't supposed to mention the word "vaccine."

"We did so much in terms of therapeutics," Trump told his audience. "And a word I'm not allowed to mention, but I'm still proud of that world. Cause we did it — we did that in nine months, and it was supposed to take five years to 12 years. Nobody else could have done it, but I'm not mentioning it in front of my people."

"I don't know about you, Ayman, but I find it hilarious that Trump is both so scared of his base, so scared of the monster he helped create, that he won't even say the word 'vaccine' in front of these crazy anti-vaxxers," laughed Hasan. "But, he is also such a narcissist, that he has to take credit for the vaccine, even if he can't bring herself to say the V-word allowed. But I also want to emphasize how much Trump is really worrying about Ron DeSantis beating him in the 2024 primary, and running a more explicit anti-vaxxer platform."

Mohyeldin agreed, saying that the MAGA crowd has gotten out of hand and that Trump's chickens are officially coming home to roost.

"The irony is that governor Ron DeSantis will definitely lead into the anti-vax movement, and use it as a wedge issue in the 2024 campaign," he explained. "This is a governor — who wouldn't even acknowledge if he received the booster vaccine shot!"

DeSantis' wife has cancer, and the vaccine is a requirement for most in treatment. Given treatment often reduces your immune system, and not being vaccinated could put her health in added danger.

Mohyeldin brought up a clip from the new Trump documentary that is airing on Discovery+ in which Trump says, "you can't have elections that are meaningless. you can't have elections that are meaningless. You can't have elections that, if somebody controls the state of Georgia, because you know, we have a governor that the poor guy is not knowing what the hell is happening, and the secretary of state, this guy is like a hardheaded rock. I think I learned with a 2020 election that you have to be very untrusting. I assume it would be a straight-up election. It wasn't. It was very unfair."

Mohyeldin explained that Trump makes it clear he's learned not to trust elections.

"And I have a feeling, we will see the MAGA mob do the same thing with election integrity, that you just highlighted with vaccines," Mohyeldin said. "Trump and his sick offense that spread lie after lie about our election integrity, the only people who can win elections fairly to that mob are Republicans."

See the clip below:



