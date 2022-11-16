National Review's scathing editorial gives a hard pass to a second Trump presidency

The conservative National Review gave a hard "no" to Donald Trump's third presidential campaign.

The magazine's editorial board credited the former president for killing off the Clinton dynasty, reshaping the U.S. Supreme Court and passing tax cuts, but said any successes he offered to conservatives were undercut by "his erratic nature and lack of seriousness," and urged Republicans to turn the page for 2024.

"It’s too early to know what the rest of the field will look like," the editorial board wrote, "except it will offer much better alternatives than Trump."

The editors pointed out that Trump had cost Republicans congressional majorities and governorships since entering politics, and they said he doesn't even seem that enthusiastic about his own chances to win a second term.

"The answer to Trump’s invitation to remain personally and politically beholden to him and his cracked obsessions for at least another two years, with all the chaos that entails and the very real possibility of another highly consequential defeat," the editors wrote, "should be a firm, unmistakable, No."