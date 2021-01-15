National Rifle Association ridiculed for bankruptcy filing: ‘We already knew the NRA was bankrupt!’
Wayne LaPierre speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

The National Rifle Association on Friday announced that it was declaring bankruptcy.

The NRA is incorporated in New York, and the state's attorney general, Letitia James is seeking to dissolve the group. In response, the NRA is trying to restructure the organization as part of a move to Texas, where the apparently believe they will receive less scrutiny of potential lawbreaking.

Here's some of what people where saying about the situation: