National Rifle Association ridiculed for bankruptcy filing: ‘We already knew the NRA was bankrupt!’

Wayne LaPierre speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Photo by Gage Skidmore.
The National Rifle Association on Friday announced that it was declaring bankruptcy.
The NRA is incorporated in New York, and the state's attorney general, Letitia James is seeking to dissolve the group. In response, the NRA is trying to restructure the organization as part of a move to Texas, where the apparently believe they will receive less scrutiny of potential lawbreaking.
Here's some of what people where saying about the situation:
We already knew the NRA was bankrupt— Preet Bharara (@Preet Bharara)1610745836.0
Could not have happened to more deserving people.— Jill Filipovic (@Jill Filipovic)1610746307.0
The NRA is a mouthpiece for gun manufacturers that lines the pockets of lawmakers to block common sense gun safety… https://t.co/CfcSE4qpl9— Julián Castro (@Julián Castro)1610746117.0
It's as if Trump was the CEO of the NRA https://t.co/o1al6V4X3a— Neal Katyal (@Neal Katyal)1610746365.0
The NRA has gone from moral bankruptcy to actual bankruptcy.— Miranda Yaver, PhD (@Miranda Yaver, PhD)1610746328.0
Now you know why you don't piss off investigative journalists, @NRA https://t.co/pKLUgK2zLD— Brooke Binkowski (@Brooke Binkowski)1610746157.0
can we all just take a moment to acknowledge the abject badassery of @shannonrwatts and @MomsDemand, who looked at… https://t.co/H4z8ooQD7F— shauna (@shauna)1610746549.0
Who had "NRA Files For Bankruptcy" on their January 2021 bingo card? https://t.co/2kYe2rWzr7— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@Rachel Maddow MSNBC)1610745238.0
Wild how the NRA just won’t pull itself up by the bootstraps.— Natalia Antonova (@Natalia Antonova)1610746752.0
2/ NYS can't just keep them or it's not that simple. But basically this is the beginning of a lengthy and fairly ru… https://t.co/1s5YyKxgv7— Josh Marshall (@Josh Marshall)1610746119.0
Reminder that the NRA was using conspiracy theory and propaganda to radicalize disaffected white people long before… https://t.co/SOovSvrzts— Ben Rhodes (@Ben Rhodes)1610746367.0
NRA going bankrupt is good, Trump going bankrupt will be better— Jennifer 'It's time to grow up' Rubin (@Jennifer 'It's time to grow up' Rubin)1610745547.0
With the NRA declaring bankruptcy, now seems like a good time to look back at one of their more expensive and point… https://t.co/4GXHdDrmvk— Last Week Tonight (@Last Week Tonight)1610746581.0