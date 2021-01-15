National Rifle Association ridiculed for bankruptcy filing: ‘We already knew the NRA was bankrupt!’

Controversial My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell was spotted entering the West Wing of the White House on Friday. Lindell, who has pushed the conspiracy theory about election fraud that incited the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, visited the White House hours after posting, "Keep the faith everyone! We will have our president Donald Trump 4 more years!"

<p>C-SPAN and multiple members of the White House press corps noticed Lindell entering the West Wing.</p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3772d97fcd849977c436837470944df6" id="80efe"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1350178729822191623"><div style="margin:1em 0">Mark Lindell ... My Pillow guy ... at White House .. 3:30pmET https://t.co/dEaCdJSgXe</div> — Howard Mortman (@Howard Mortman)<a href="https://twitter.com/HowardMortman/statuses/1350178729822191623">1610742668.0</a></blockquote></div> <p>But it was Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford who managed to capture part of the notes Lindell brought with him.</p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="827c62cdfaffd9f82a36034e8599e276" id="4f735"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1350186100564905985"><div style="margin:1em 0">@MyPillowUSA CEO Michael Lindell shows off his notes before going into the West Wing at the White House on Friday,… https://t.co/zSFxpnRVbI</div> — Jabin Botsford (@Jabin Botsford)<a href="https://twitter.com/jabinbotsford/statuses/1350186100564905985">1610744426.0</a></blockquote></div> <p>While the entire width of the page is not visible, it is possible to read "...martial law if necessary upon the first hint of any..."</p><p>Lindell also appears to suggest moving former Devin Nunes aid Kash Patel to an acting role at the Central Intelligence Agency.</p><p>China and Iran also also mentioned.</p><p>New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel wondered what part of the document had been crossed out.</p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="afce9bca31d0eeab3fb177e2cdefbc41" id="b1667"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1350212760362242055"><div style="margin:1em 0">If “martial law” made the cut ... how much crazier was the idea he crossed out? https://t.co/wkKVVKldLd</div> — Kenneth P. Vogel (@Kenneth P. Vogel)<a href="https://twitter.com/kenvogel/statuses/1350212760362242055">1610750782.0</a></blockquote></div>Longtime conservative activist Bill Kristol was alarmed by what he saw:<p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee77e06aec90f9233287f715ecf68f0a" id="7d25a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1350212296862273537"><div style="margin:1em 0">Also, a friend points out that his notes refer to "getting the evidence" and "people he knows who already have secu… https://t.co/e5k5A1Gymy</div> — Bill Kristol (@Bill Kristol)<a href="https://twitter.com/BillKristol/statuses/1350212296862273537">1610750671.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p>