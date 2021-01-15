National Rifle Association files for bankruptcy on final Friday of the Trump administration: report

<p>Stephen Losey of the Air Force Times described it as "<a href="https://twitter.com/StephenLosey/status/1350173994658492416" target="_blank">the most epic case of senioritis ever</a>."</p><p>"Gobsmacking incoherent briefing from the US acting defence secretary, Chris Miller, today," Julian Borger, the world affairs editor for the Guardian, reported.</p><p>Borger noted the Pentagon transcript included the phrase, "blah blah bluh blah."</p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9a94946fef0c20a3411d989b64450b3a" id="8730d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1350162724861468673"><div style="margin:1em 0">Gobsmacking incoherent briefing from the US acting defence secretary, Chris Miller, today.
Highlights include "I ca… https://t.co/Iqc0IOoFYf</div> — Julian Borger (@Julian Borger)<a href="https://twitter.com/julianborger/statuses/1350162724861468673">1610738853.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Politico's Andrew Desiderio was shocked that Miller praised Russia for the success they have had during the Trump administration.</p><p>"Russian? I think they're extremely…uh…I have professional respect for how they do things…I think they're played a really bad hand of card very, very well. Declining population, single -- single source of economic revenue through natural resources. I kind of, you know, like professionally I'm like, wow, they're doing pretty well, and they're using a lot of irregular warfare concepts, information, all this stuff, in a way that, you know, like…good on them," Miller said.</p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="53bed9d31d0603f99cb321093178a3a4" id="2e88b"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1350170118349795329"><div style="margin:1em 0">I can’t believe what I just read.
The defense secretary actually said this about Russia:
“Professionally I’m like… https://t.co/sg0Uro1zpV</div> — Andrew Desiderio (@Andrew Desiderio)<a href="https://twitter.com/AndrewDesiderio/statuses/1350170118349795329">1610740615.0</a></blockquote></div><p>Read the <a href="https://www.defense.gov/Newsroom/Transcripts/Transcript/Article/2473893/press-gaggle-with-acting-secretary-miller-en-route-to-washington-dc/source/GovDelivery/" target="_blank">full transcript</a>.</p>
