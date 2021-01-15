National Rifle Association files for bankruptcy on final Friday of the Trump administration: report

Longtime GOP strategist Rick Wilson has received widespread praise for coining the term, "everything Trump touches dies."

The four-word analysis explains how Trump has a history of harming everyone around him.

And that term may now apply to the National Rifle Association, which was one of the most powerful political organizations in America before it backed Trump during the 2016 campaign.

"The National Rifle Association of America ("NRA") today announced it will restructure the Association as a Texas nonprofit to exit what it believes is a corrupt political and regulatory environment in New York," the NRA said in a statement.

"The Association will seek court approval to reincorporate the Association in the State of Texas – home to more than 400,000 NRA members and site of the 2021 NRA Annual Meeting in Houston," the NRA explained.



New York Attorney General Letitia James announced in August she was seeking to dissolve the NRA.