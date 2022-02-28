'Relentlessly dishonest egomaniac': Trump faces backlash after trying to take credit for NATO

Efforts by Donald Trump to attempt to claim credit as NATO triumphs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine were panned by reporters on Monday.

"I hope everyone is able to remember that it was me, as President of the United States, that got delinquent NATO members to start paying their dues, which amounted to hundreds of billions of dollars. There would be no NATO if I didn't act strongly and swiftly. Also, it was me that got Ukraine the very effective anti-tank busters (Javelins) when the previous Administration was sending blankets. Let History so note!" Trump emailed to reporters.



Politico White house editor Sam Stein provided context for Trump's statement.

READ: Proud Boys leader charged after video shows him punching Black woman in the face after calling her the N-word

"Trump, who discussed pulling the US from NATO takes credit for NATO’s existence in a new statement. Trump, who threatened to withhold weapons funding from Ukraine to get dirt on Biden, takes credit for Ukrainian weapons in same statement," Stein noted.

Daniel Goldman, who served as lead counsel for House Democrats after Trump was impeached for his efforts to coerce Ukraine into helping his re-election, tweeted a transcript of Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Eli Stokols, White House reporter for the Los Angeles Times, tweeted, "Trump ordered 12K US forces to leave Germany — because it didn’t do what he wanted. Let History so note!"

"Trump also got impeached for delaying congressionally-approved aid to Ukraine," Maggie Haberman of The New York Times noted.

"A big problem with having a relentlessly dishonest egomaniac in office at a time like this is there’s no way other countries could possibly cooperate with American policy or even know what American policy was," said Vox News founder and Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias.

