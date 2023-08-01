'Offensiveness and ignorance': Trump compares latest indictment to 'Nazi Germany'

Former President Donald Trump compared his latest indictment to Nazi Germany and other "dictatorial regimes."

Minutes after being named in a federal indictment, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to complain.

"This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner and leading by substantial margins," a prepared statement said.

"The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s," the statement added, "the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes. President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys."

The statement appeared to shock CNN host Jake Tapper.

"Obviously, comparing this to Nazi Germany is beyond the pale in terms of offensiveness and ignorance," he reacted after hearing the statement during a live broadcast.

