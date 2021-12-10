Trump profanely unloads on former ally Netanyahu for recognizing Biden's win in new interview
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and US President Donald Trump have developed a close relationship. (AFP/File / JACK GUEZ)

Former President Donald Trump is still very bitter that former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called President Joe Biden to congratulate him on his victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Forward senior political reporter Jacob Kornbluh brings word that a new book written by Israeli journalist Barak Ravid features an interview with Trump in which he confirms his rage at Netanyahu for recognizing Biden's victory.

“F*ck him,” Trump told Ravid about Netanyahu. “I haven’t spoken to him since.”

Trump told Ravid that he was particular mad at Netanyahu for congratulating Biden so early, and he even falsely claimed that Netanyahu was the first world leader to congratulate the incoming president last year.

Ravid corrected him and said that Netanyahu was not the first leader to congratulate Biden, but Trump still didn't care.

"It was early, OK?" Trump fumed. "Let's put it this way -- he greeted him very early."

Trump also attacked any Israeli Jews who did not support him.

"Who are those 20 percent who do not support me in Israel?" he asked Ravid. "They are ungrateful and they are bad people."

Listen to audio of Trump's profane anti-Netanyahu rant below.


