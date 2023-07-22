New Hampshire governor delivers bad news to Trump

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu doubled down on his opposition to Donald Trump today on Fox News, saying his unpopularity in the state leaves him open to defeat if other candidates confront him directly, Politico reported.

Sununu’s endorsement, which he continues to withhold, is coveted by Trump’s challengers, as Raw Storyreported. And in the interview today, he made clear one of the attributes he considered important.

“Sununu was adamant that Trump’s competitors need to be willing to take on Trump directly — especially if the opportunity presents itself on the debate stage,” Politico reported. “Asked about what risk candidates might have if they attack Trump, Sununu responded: "Nothing."

Sununu showed no sympathy for candidates fearful of Trump’s base:

“I don’t know the political strategy here. They risk upsetting a voter that they’re not going to get in the first place, right?”

Sununu cited a recent University of New Hampshire poll showing Trump had support from only 37 percent of the state’s Republican voters. His two closest challengers are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 23 percent and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) at 8 percent.

“That’s 60% of the voters right now that are not with Trump in New Hampshire,” Sununu said. “I think that number will grow even more and more.”

New Hampshire has historically been seen as a state “whose early primaries have historically been a harbinger of a candidate’s potential success — or failure — later in the contest,” Politico reported.

The report also noted Sununu, who announced Wednesday he would not seek reelection as governor, “pushed back on the possibility that he would run for president, either as an independent or under a No Labels ticket.”