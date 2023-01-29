New Hampshire GOP governor shoots down Trump's presidential hopes after 'mundane' speech

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" the morning after Donald Trump gave a speech in his home state, the Republican governor of New Hampshire dismissed both the former president's remarks and his chances of being the GOP presidential nominee in 2024.

Speaking with host Dana Bash, Gov. Chris Sununu laughed when the CNN host pointed out he didn't make an appearance by Trump's side on Saturday.

Asked about Trump's speech itself, he got right to the point.

"One of the reasons he became the Republican nominee in 2016 is because he won the first primary state, your state of New Hampshire. Could he do that again?" host Bash asked.

"Oh, he could. I don't think he will, but he could," the GOP lawmaker replied. "You know, one thing, obviously, he started his campaign after the election in '22 that obviously had a lot of stumbling blocks that he is trying to overcome."

"He comes to New Hampshire and frankly, he gives a very mundane speech," Sununu continued after smiling. "The response he received is, he read his teleprompter, stuck to the talking points and he went away. So he's not bringing that fire or energy I think that a lot of folks saw in '16, in many ways it was a little disappointing to folks."

"Even he acknowledged it wasn't his best," he added. "He came to a pre-determined crowd not one of his big rallies. I think a lot of folks understand that he's going to be a candidate, but he'll have to earn it. and that's New Hampshire. Even if you're the former president, you have to come to earn it, person-to-person."

