Trump will have to swallow his pride in NY court — and he may not be able to stomach it: analysis

After being sued by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Donald Trump's best possible defense is going put him in an awkward position.

That was explained on Saturday when MSNBC's Alicia Menendez interviewed New York Times business investigations editor David Enrich. He is the author of the new book Servants of the Damned: Giant Law Firms, Donald Trump, and the Corruption of Justice and the 2020 book Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction.

"David, this week, Trump's former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, said this fraud lawsuit could put an end to the Trump organization," Menendez said. "Given all you know about Trump's business dealings, do you agree?"

"You know, it's really hard to say," Enrich replied.

"I think the reality is that Trump had such a reputation for being an outlandish, exaggerating liar that his banks knew about this," he explained. "And I've talked to people inside Deutsche Bank, which was the primary lender to Trump over the years, and they were well aware that he was exaggerating his financials and they took steps to markdown his value of assets accordingly."

"And so that's a problem if you're trying to make a fraud claim because everyone knows you're lying and your fraud claim, -- it means you are basically not tricking anyone," Enrich said. "I think it's likely going to be the argument that Trump uses in court."

"Obviously, it's a little bit counter to the image of the public image that Trump tries to project and so, I think the biggest challenge for him in that regard, is that he's going to have to swallow some of his pride, in the courtroom, at least, to make that argument, effectively," he said. "And that's not something I'm sure he will be able to stomach."

Watch below or at this link: