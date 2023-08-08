Judge in elections case shoots down Trump's request for hearing date next week

The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s Jan. 6 election conspiracy case has set hearing date for the special counsel’s protective order request.

Judge Tanya Chutkan set the hearing for 10 a.m. Friday, ending days of wrangling between prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers.

Chutkan waived Trump’s requirement to attend the hearing.

Prosecutors are seeking a standard protective order and Trump's lawyers are arguing for more liberal rules that would allow the former president to speak freely about his case.

“Judge Chutkan is in charge, and she is making sure everyone knows it,” legal expert Lisa Rubin wrote on her social media account.

“No one cited a Friday conflict, so Friday at 10 it is.”

Trump's team had cited conflicts with several other days, and then said Monday would work, after Chutkan specifically requested a date for this week. Chutkan ultimately chose a day this week despite Trump's efforts.