Trump has 'met his match' after judge slams him with a Monday deadline: ex-prosecutor

Reacting to United States District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Tanya Chutkan issuing a weekend order for Donald Trump and his lawyers to respond to a Protective Order request by the Department of Justice by 5 p,m. Monday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner claimed the thrice-indicted Trump is about to have a battle on his hands over special counsel Jack Smith's second indictment.
While Trump's Florida case involving obstruction of justice related to stolen government documents hoarded at his Mar-a-Lago estate is being heard by one of his appointees, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Judge Aileen Cannon, the judge in the D.C. case tied to a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election seems deadset on moving that trial along.
On Saturday afternoon, Chutkan gave Trump’s legal team a Monday 5 p.m. deadline to respond to the government’s request for a protective order after the former president made threats on his Truth Social account, including writing: "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”
Appearing on MSNBC with host Erin O'Hearn, Kirschner claimed he expects Trump's lawyers to agree with the order request and that they would likely try to "sidestep" Trump's menacing social media comment.
Having said that, he noted that he has faced Judge Chutkan when she was a public defender and praised her legal abilities.
After commenting, Trump "will continue to dig his own legal hole deeper and deeper," he later continued, " I think Donald Trump and his defense team have met their match because she will not indulge any shenanigans or any improper tactics by Trump or the defense team."
"I think she will run a very tight ship, she will give him a fair trial, and I believe a speedy trial," he predicted.
Watch below or at the link.
MSNBC 08 05 2023 12 01 00youtu.be