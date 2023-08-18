Trump is throwing the 'middle finger' at GOP voters: conservative commentator

Donald Trump is throwing a “middle finger” at Republican voters by indicating in recent statements that he plans to skip next week’s GOP presidential debate and won’t sign the party’s so-called “loyalty pledge,” a conservative commentator said Friday.

Former GOP operative Alice Stewart said during an appearance on CNN that Trump’s unwillingness to be a team player essentially tells Republican voters “let's find someone else.”

Stewart’s comments followed reports that Trump plans not to appear at the first debate but instead appear for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The first Republican 2024 presidential debate is scheduled for Wednesday night in Milwaukee. It will be hosted by Fox News, Carlson’s former employer.

“The fact that he's indicating that he probably won't go to this debate, that's one middle finger to Republican voters, the other middle finger is that he has said that he's not going to sign the loyalty pledge, which says he will support the eventual nominee, whether it is him or someone else,” Stewart said.

“And that's just in my view, is an insult to Republicans that are standing in line looking for someone to represent their views and values and this is an opportunity, this debate stage is an opportunity to go out there and talk about what you're going to do to change the current trajectory of this country under the Biden administration. Not talk about the legal issues that you're facing, but what you're going to do for Republican voters, improving the future, and if he's not willing to do that, then I think it gets really license and gets permission to Republicans to say ‘let's find someone else.’”

