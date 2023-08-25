Fifth Trump co-defendant asks for Georgia case to be moved to federal court

A fifth co-defendant in Donald Trump’s Georgia election conspiracy case reportedly wants her case moved to federal court.

Cathy Latham is among 18 co-defendants along with the former president who were indicted last week on allegations that they tried to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

She filed to have her case moved to federal court Friday, according to court filings obtained by Politico’s Kyle Cheney.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Latham, a “fake elector,” through her attorneys argued that she was “acting as a federal official when she signed paperwork claiming to be a legitimate elector,” Cheney reports.

“Mrs. Latham was furthermore acting to assist the President, and was following the advice of the President’s legal counsel for the purpose of preserving the challenge to the election results,” her attorneys contend.

Latham is the third fake elector who is arguing that she was acting as a federal official in her role. David Shafer and Shawn Still are the others.

Cheney notes that like Shafer and Still, Latham argues that she was “acting pursuant to the guidelines of the Constitution, the ECA and the precedent of the 1960 presidential election in Hawaii, at the direction of the President of the United States.”