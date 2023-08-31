Trump's rambling trial deposition left lawyers fearing they'd 'be here until midnight': report
ED JONES/Getty Images North America/TNS

Newly released transcripts from Donald Trump’s deposition earlier this year in a New York State civil fraud case show prosecutors were irked with the former president’s long-winded ramblings, Insider reports.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ $250 million lawsuit alleges that Trump, along with his two sons and two of his former top executives, exaggerated the former president’s net worth in financial fillings for the Trump Organization, among other business ventures. The case is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 2.

Insider reports that, after persistently asserting his Fifth Amendment rights in his initial deposition, prosecutors “couldn't get him to shut up” when they deposed him again in April.

Trump’s deposition during the seven-hour April session prompted a prosecutor to say that, if the former president didn’t shorten his responses, all involved in the proceeding would "be here until midnight."

In one of his ramblings, Trump described renovations at his National Doral Golf Club in Miami and the facility’s marble bathrooms.

"In the case of the villas, 800 rooms, they were gutted out down to the steel and rebuilt and they're incredible," he said of his renovation of the property,” Insider reported.

"I could have done what I called a paint and wallpaper job. You just paint and wallpaper it. But it was time — it was tired."

He added: "I started using marble instead of carpet."

The report describes a contentious scene in which Trump lawyer Chris Kise initially complained to prosecutor Kevin Wallace: "We're going to be here until midnight if you keep asking questions that are all over the map."

Wallace hit back, according to the report, telling Kise that, "We're going to be here until midnight if your client answers every question with an eight-minute speech."

