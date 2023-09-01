Sidney Powell seeks to reveal names of unindicted co-conspirators in Georgia election case: report

Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday moved to reveal the names of unindicted co-conspirators in the Georgia election case, according to court filings obtained by Lawfare’s Anna Bower.

Powell is among 18 co-defendants of Donald Trump who were indicted last month over alleged efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election result. The case is being charged under the state’s racketeering laws.

Powell's motion seeks to disclose 30 unindicated co-conspirators who are referred to in the indictment.

It also includes a request for her attorneys to interview grand jury members to “determine whether the indictment was procured in substantial compliance with required safeguards for the accused’s rights.”

Powell joins fellow co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro, who filed a motion to unseal the names of the unindicted co-conspirators on Wednesday.

In his request, Chesebro’s attorneys argued that the identities are needed to challenge the conspiracy allegations.

They note that without “knowing the identities of the co-conspirators, it will be near impossible to follow what statements or evidence come from the unindicted co-conspirators the State relies on in order to prove the underlying conspiracy.”

Chesebro’s lawyers said the “unindicted co-conspirators are de facto witnesses and subject to disclosure” and that their client “must be able to challenge whether the unindicted co-conspirators’ testimony is sufficiently corroborated.”