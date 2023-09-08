Trump's $250M fraud case will likely see a 3-month courtroom fight: Judge
A judge overseeing New York attorney general’s $250 million civil lawsuit against Donald Trump and members of the former president’s family said Friday that the case would likely last close to three months, ABC News reports.

It's expected to start Oct. 2.

Attorney General Letitia James filed the suit last year alleging Trump and his associates “grossly” inflated the former president’s net worth by billions of dollars.

James alleges the false representations of Trump’s net worth had the effect of cheating his lenders.

James in court filings Friday indicated Trump had exaggerated his net worth by at least $3.6 billion.

The former president has denied wrongdoing.

