'Slime balls': Trump attacks ballot removal effort in post that lashes out at liberal talking heads

Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at efforts to keep him off the Colorado ballot in a social media post that attacked not only the group suing to have him removed, but also several liberal commentators.

The former president’s post on his Truth Social website followed a lawsuit filed by advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington that aims to keep him off the 2024 Republican primary ballot in the state, citing the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Trump wrote, “The group suing me in Colorado to ridiculously try and Unconstitutionally keep me off the ballot (I am leading against DeSanctimonious by almost 50 points, and beating Crooked Joe, BIG!), is TRUMP DERANGED “CREW,” composed of many slime balls & groups like Norm Eisen through Brookings or Just Security, Andrew Weissmann, Joyce Vance, et al.

"They are, perhaps illegally, working with Weissmann acolyte Lisa Monaco at “Injustice.” I have been beating them for years, including Impeachments. MAGA!!!

He added: "PAGE 2: Crew also sued me on emoluments at my recently sold, and very beautiful, D.C. hotel, and LOST BIG. These are bad Radical Left people and groups that use the Injustice Department as though it were their own. Lisa Monaco does whatever they tell her to do. They play her like a fiddle. So bad for our once great Country. They will have major liability for what they are doing to America! It is, working with Deranged Jack Smith & others, ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before. MAGA!"