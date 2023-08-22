'It's a cult': Former GOP lawmaker blames Republicans for contributing to the cult of Trump
US Reprepresentatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger (AFP)

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said new polling data suggests that supporters of Donald Trump are lurching into “cultism” territory.

Kinzinger, now a CNN senior political commentator, during an appearance on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer,” was responding to a question from the host over polling data suggesting Trump supporters trust the former president over their own family members and religious leaders.

“That's the definition of cultism,” Kinzinger said. “I mean, honestly, as a former, I guess, member of the cult, it’s a cult. …they know he's not telling the truth. If you put them on truth serum, they would admit that he's not telling the truth. But here's the problem, Wolf, every one of these other candidates for president, these are the people that this base would also look to, in terms of how to lead.”

Kinzinger blamed fellow Republicans and in particular the party’s presidential candidates, for failing to call the former president to task.

“So when Donald Trump gets indicted — when Donald Trump gets accused of these crimes, and they look to the people they also trust, I don't know, Tim Scott, some of those others, and their response isn't to say that Donald Trump broke the law and he should be punished, their response is to say that he's completely innocent, and he's getting a bum rap,” Kinzinger said.

“There is no doubt then that people's reaction is to rally around the flag, and that's what they're doing.”

Watch the video below or at the link here.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

