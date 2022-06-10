Former RNC chair: 'Maniacal' Trump was desperate to replace every person in government who told him he lost
On MSNBC Friday, former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele discussed the newly revealed comments by former Attorney General William Barr, calling then-President Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election "bullsh*t."

The whole episode, Steele argued to anchor Ari Melber, is indicative of how the former President pushed out the people in his orbit who made it clear to him he lost the election.

"That really goes to both of our first points is that not only does that give you some context about the actual history that occurred, right, in the moment, but now you begin to realize just how deep it was, how widespread it was and how many of the players inside this administration were affected or impacted by Donald Trump's singular mission, singular drive to overthrow this election," said Steele. "This came from the top down."

That mission, Steele said, involved surrounding himself only with people who would perpetuate his lies.

"Now there's going to be more evidence in the next few weeks of these hearings that's going to fill in all those spaces between that top and everyone else," said Steele. "But I think it was very clear to me the fact that everyone, Ari, had to circle back to Trump in some form or way to get the sort of green light, to get the understanding and then on the back he was saying everything you want can't happen because you lost. You lost. You lost, and the more they said it, the more driven Donald Trump became to replace them to find sycophants who would do what he wanted, to get rid of his own vice president in the process if necessary."

"That's how craven he was. that's how craven and maniacal he was in that moment to destroy everything this country and this government would stand for," said Steele.

