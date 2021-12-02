WATCH: Trump whines he doesn’t get credit for crowd size on Jan 6
Screengrab

Far-right UK separatist leader Nigel Farage interviewed Donald Trump in a new interview.

"Nigel Farage was the first British politician to meet Donald Trump following his election as President of the United States in 2016," GB News said of its interview. "Nigel Farage’s friendship with Donald Trump was forged during the 2016 presidential campaign, when almost all others abandoned the Republican nominee."

During the interview, Trump complained he does not get credit for the large crowd at his Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally by supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"Was it a mistake to have that rally on that day?" Farage asked.

READ: WATCH: Jen Psaki flips Peter Doocy's question to remind Fox News viewers about Trump's insurrection

"Well, you know, I didn't have — that was a rally that was there," Trump said of the event he had urged his supporters to attend.

"And if you look, it was a massive rally with hundreds of hundreds of thousands of people. I think it was the largest crowd I've ever spoken before," he said.

He then outrageously claimed that voters rejecting him on election day was the actual insurrection and went on to essentially argue that the insurrection was acceptable because so many people attended — even though far more people rejected Trump at the ballot box.

"But if you would've looked at the crowd's size — nobody wants to talk about that. I believe it was the biggest and most people I ever — and I've spoken to very big crowds. I have never spoken in front of a crowd that size — nobody ever talks about that," he said.

READ: The House insurrection committee has painted Trump into a corner where the courts won't save him: legal expert

"And then, unfortunately, some bad things happened. But also, the other side had some bad things happen," the argued, despite Democrats seeking to defend democracy instead of end it.

SmartNews Video