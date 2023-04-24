Trump claims wanted to give Richard Nixon a medal — but he was too busy

Donald Trump spoke with Fox's Mark Levin for another easy interview that allowed him to defend his case on national television. In the conversation, Trump was asked about former President Richard Nixon.
Trump explained that he and Nixon are the two presidents that are most aligned.
"His biggest regret according to his daughters, I think according to him, was he didn't fight," Trump said of Nixon, who resigned instead of being impeached. "I find that very interesting."
According to Trump, he had "such great support," where "Nixon had no support." He explained that "great Jim Jordan and all these congressmen" are in place to save him. It's a reference to the so-called "weaponization committee" that Jordan is running to help defend Trump from Congress.
A Washington Post/ABC News poll revealed that most Americans see the GOP-led House subcommittee as nothing more than a political stunt. Just 36 percent of those surveyed called the probe “a legitimate investigation.” Meanwhile, 56 percent replied “just an attempt to score political points.”
Trump went on to tell Levin that he was asked if he'd give Richard Nixon the Presidential Medal of Freedom but he said that he was too busy.
"I said let me get out of some of these little things first," it's unclear what the timeline was for that. Trump had time to give a medal to Babe Ruth, former football player Roger Staubach, former baseball player Bob Cousy, professional baseball player Mariano Rivera, professional driver Roger Penske, Olympic wrestler Dan Gable, football coach Lou Holtz, Rush Limbaugh, Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan and a slew of other sports stars.
