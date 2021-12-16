Trump officials may have White House records even more extensive than infamous 'Nixon tapes': Bob Woodward

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," legendary Watergate reporter Bob Woodward weighed in on former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows's trove of text messages from lawmakers and Trump allies.

"Let's talk about what is going on right now," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "We are already learning a lot from the select committee investigating the insurrection, but based on your own experience, going back to the '70s, when you and Carl Bernstein were breaking stories on Watergate, do you think will we ever really know what happened?"

"Well, let's hope so," said Woodward. "I think the burden is on the media. I brought up Haldeman's diaries, he was Nixon's chief of staff. Now, the diaries were secret for 20 years. They are a remarkable document, equivalent to the Nixon tapes, and it didn't come out in after he had served jail time, after he died, and so I'm not suggesting that Mark Meadows wrote 700-page diary, but maybe somebody did."

"And the technology during the Nixon period, the Nixon tapes, is 20-pound tape recorders that were in a closet right beneath the Oval Office and hooked into five microphones in the Resolute Desk," added Woodward. "And so the question is, who has some documents, as we know, can you make tape recordings, just with your cell phones? I mean, who was doing that in the Trump White House? Or was Trump doing it?"

