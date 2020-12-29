Trump photoshopped Nobel Prize into campaign-style ad — despite not winning the award

Despite losing the 2020 presidential election in November, Donald Trump on Monday released a new campaign-style ad.

https://twitter.com/RawStory/status/13436781316060...

As New York Times correspondent Michael Crowley noted on Twitter, superimposed in the video was an image of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump, however, has never won the award, but has frequently bragged at being nominated.

His predecessor, Barack Obama, was honored with the award.