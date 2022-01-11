NPR host says Trump hung up on him in the middle of an interview
Donald Trump (AFP)

On Tuesday, NPR's Steve Inskeep reported that former President Donald Trump dialed in for an interview with him, after six years of trying to get him on the program — but that Trump hung up on him in the middle of the exhange.

It is not clear yet what they discussed or what the point of disagreement was, but Inskeep will provide more details on Wednesday's Morning Edition.

The former president has sat for a number of interviews since leaving office, mostly with right-wing sources. A recent interview with talk radio host Glenn Beck went off the rails as the former president ranted about wind turbines killing birds, but avoided the topic of the January 6 Capitol attack even though it was the eve of the anniversary.

