Reporter recalls Trump's bizarre fascination with nuclear information

One of the more unsettling obsessions the former president had was with his power over nuclear weapons, according to Washington Post reporter Ashly Parker. She spoke with MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday about the long-running history of Donald Trump consuming information about American nuclear capabilities, which continued until the final days of his administration.
Parker recalled that in the very early days of the reports about the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago there was a conversation about nuclear information included in the documents that Trump had. Trump immediately called the story "fake news" and said that it was a lie.
"Having covered President Joe Biden for two years was interesting to be reminded that oftentimes Trump repeatedly says things that are just fundamentally not true," she recalled. "And when he comes out against a scoop or against an explosive piece of news, what it actually ought to mean is that it's dead accurate, and he wishes it hadn't been public, which is what the second Washington Post scoop shows."
The photo that was part of the DOJ's response revealed at least one document that had markings on it that it had been formerly classified under the Atomic Energy Act, but had been moved to the Pentagon. Former intelligence agents and officers have explained that the document is related to nuclear information.
Another story that Wallace recalled was that Trump wondered if he could nuke hurricanes. From tweets or statements Trump or his top advisers talked about using nuclear weapons on North Korea, Syria, Iran, and Russia, recalled BusinessInsider in 2018. Trump was also held in violation of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons due to some of his threats.
"The thing that jumps out to me that you sort of outlined, Nicolle, is not just that he took these documents with him in a way that should have never been allowed to happen, but there were three times when documents went back to their rightful place," said Parker. "The first is when the National Archives got some early on in January. The second time was in June when it became clear that Trump and his team had not turned over all of these documents and there were pretty high-level and serious negotiations. And the fact that this final set of documents was recovered in this third batch during the FBI having to go into Mar-a-Lago and against the former president's wishes, searched the property, seems to show, and again, there's a lot we don't know — but this was specifically something that, for whatever reason, he was incredibly reluctant to turn over."
Raw Story reported on Wednesday that among the things Trump did in his final days in office was set up a mandate to build a nuclear reactor on the moon.
Trump's obsession with nukes www.youtube.com