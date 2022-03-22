'Ignorant' Trump slammed for suggesting he'd threaten nuclear war with Russia

On Tuesday, writing for The Bulwark, conservative writer Charlie Sykes tore into former President Donald Trump for his "reckless and ignorant" interview with Fox Business host Stuart Varney, in which he appeared to claim he'd end the Ukraine invasion by threatening Russia with nuclear weapons.

Trump critics have repeatedly accused him of being too close to Vladimir Putin and he was impeached after he was accused of shaking down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for dirt on Joe Biden's family as a condition of providing security aid. But, noted Sykes, Trump took a 180-degree swerve in his interview, arguing for a massive military escalation against Russia that he didn't even seem to fully comprehend himself.

WATCH: Ketanji Brown Jackson refutes Josh Hawley's accusations about letting child porn offenders ‘off the hook’

"At one point, Trump suggested that as president he would threaten Russia with nuclear submarines," wrote Sykes. "'You should say: 'Look, you mention that word one more time and we’re gonna send [submarines] over and we’ll be coasting back and forth, up and down your coast'.' That, of course, would be both recklessly escalatory and quite unnecessary, since the submarines do not need to be on Russia’s 'coast' to pose a threat."

"At this point, it’s worth remembering that this is a man who, as a candidate, had no idea what the nuclear triad was ('I think — I think, for me, nuclear is just the power, the devastation is very important to me'); suggested using nukes on hurricanes, and reportedly often asked his aides about the possibility of using nuclear weapons," wrote Sykes. "Yes, by all means, let’s give him back the nuclear codes. What could possibly go wrong?"

You can read more here.