Trump implies the NYPD won't arrest him because he's 'their greatest champion and friend'

Donald Trump took to his social media site on Sunday for another all-caps rant detailing what he's thinking about as a possible indictment looms.
This time it was Trump being arrested by the New York Police Department, which he claimed would never happen because they were friends of his. He thinks that the NYPD is willing to break the law to protect him.
"CAN YOU IMAGINE THE GREAT NEW YORK CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT, CORRECTLY REFERRED TO AS 'NEW YORK CITY’S FINEST,' WHO, FOR THE FIRST AND ONLY TIME IN HISTORY, ENDORSED A PRESIDENT, ME, & HONORED ME AS 'MAN OF THE YEAR,' HAVING TO DEFEND & PROTECT THE 'DEFUNDERS' & 'COP HATERS' OF THE RADICAL LEFT THAT WANT TO PUT THEIR GREATEST CHAMPION & FRIEND IN PRISON FOR A CRIME THAT DOESN’T EXIST..."
Over the weekend, Trump falsely claimed that he was going to be arrested on Tuesday. He begged his supporters for help "protesting." Since then, there's been a significant uptick in conversations about weapons preparation.
One thread on Reddit Saturday, shared by a Daily Beast reporter, began by talking about the "patriot mote," a circle around Mar-a-Lago that would protect Trump. Someone then asked what they would do if the police used helicopters. A reply said that they would shoot the police down.
The Daily Beast called both the Palm Beach Police and the NYPD. while the former wouldn't respond, the NYPD said that their officers were "closely monitoring social media as well as intelligence from federal authorities and other police departments to assess the size of any protests."
There is a plan in place that would allow the NYPD to deploy about 700 officers in a "disorder control" from the Strategic Response Group. They would also deploy a Level 4 alert, which would ensure eight officers and one sergeant that would be on alert in every precinct.
They didn't say whether the NYPD officers were willing to quit their jobs instead of arresting the former president.
On MSNBC Sunday, Dr. Mary Trump, the former president's niece, said that she's not as worried about New York or Washington, D.C., but in places that aren't prepared for events like this.
About half an hour following the first post, Trump put up another all-caps rant, falsely claiming that somehow D.A. Alvin Bragg was breaking the law because he interviewed Michael Cohen. Prosecutors can interview anyone they want for cases they're working, as can grand juries. He went on to call for Bragg to be "held accountable," claiming it was part of a crime. That crime, he claimed, was "interference in a presidential election," something that Trump is, ironically, very familiar with.